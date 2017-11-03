WWE Stars Train With Conor McGregor’s Coach (Photo), Big Cass’ New Beard, WWE Network Collections

– Big Cass is now sporting a much thicker beard, as seen in the video above. WWE posted this video of the RAW Superstar speaking with Jets 360 while at the recent New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills NFL game. Cass has been out of action since suffering a knee injury on RAW in late August.

– As noted, there will be new WWE Network Collections on Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, AJ Styles and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair being added to the service this month. Those Collections will be available this Monday, along with new classic content. WWE has full details on the Collections at this link.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Becky Lynch trained with Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, while in Ireland this week with WWE. Below is a photo of the group together:

Thanks to @sbgireland and @coach_kavanagh for having myself and @beckylynchwwe as guests. Had a great time exchanging techniques, doing some conditioning work, and checking out the memorabilia. @thenotoriousmma #wwedublin #wwe