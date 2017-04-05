miz-maryse2

WWE Stars Visit Hospital (Photos), The Miz & Maryse Video From Rome, NXT UK Tour

Published On 05/04/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– WWE posted this video of The Miz and Maryse at the Colosseum in Rome yesterday. WWE kicked off their international tour with a show in Rome last night, which saw Miz lose to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and Jack Gallagher will be working the WWE NXT tour of the UK in June, along with WWE UK competitors Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Tyson T-Bone and Wolfgang.

– As seen below, American Alpha and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi visited the Glasgow Children’s Hospital earlier today. The blue brand is in Scotland to kick off their part of the tour.

