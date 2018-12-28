WWE Still Uncertain About Royal Rumble Plans

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently commented on WWE announcing Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the Royal Rumble and then seemingly dropping the match on social media:

“So they’re going to do meetings this week to come up with a Rumble card.”

“Originally the [Asuka vs Becky Lynch] match was happening, but then Vince decided that he wanted to revamp the card and they were, when they taped Main Event it was gonna air later in the week. At that time, the plan was to announce the match with Asuka and Becky Lynch on Tuesday’s SmackDown, but during that intrim period Vince decided to change his mind so they never announced that match on that SmackDown. Not saying that match won’t happen but it was definitely off when that show came on.”

John Pollock of PostWrestling.com also commented on what happened:

“Asuka vs Becky Lynch at the Rumble was the plan and was going to be announced on SmackDown. It was decided Tuesday that the Rumble card would be re-evaluated and the match may or may not happen, but the studio had the old information and used it for Main Event this week”