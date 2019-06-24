WWE Stomping Grounds Results – June 23, 2019

Kickoff Show

The panel ran down the lineup for the PPV before heading into a Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler video package.

They came back to Charly Caruso and Booker T inside the ring with a steel cage discussing the match. Booker said the first thing you’d want to do is escape the cage but others want to use the cage to grind and crush your opponents.

Jonathan Coachman and David Otunga interviewed New Day’s Xavier Woods and Big E. They said Kofi didn’t need them tonight and praised how great he was. They were super entertaining.

They aired a video package on Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton asked Baron Corbin asking whether he has made his choice for the guest referee tonight. He said lots of people have come to him wanting to referee and he’s made his choice, but he’s not going to reveal who it is. He said Seth Rollins has shown how scared he is. He promised to slay the Beastslayer and become the new Universal Champion. He used all sorts of big vocabulary words in a way that no one actually speaks unless they’ve been scripted on WWE to sound completely unnatural.

The panel discussed how Seth Rollins has attacked everyone in recent days, showing clips of the attacks.

They aired a video package on Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss.

Ricochet joined the panel. He said he’s in for the fight of his life. He knows Joe has no respect after what he did to Rey. Joe showed up on a split screen and said Ricochet has been here for a cup of coffee but doesn’t know what it’s like to be at a top level of competition. He said tonight will not be Ricochet’s night. Ricochet said he will give Joe his message in the ring. Ricochet seemed nervous and did not speak with a lot of conviction,

Backstage, Daniel Bryan and Rowan cut a promo about the lack of respect for the tag team division. He said New Day treats the division like a joke. Tonight, they are going to save the entire division as much as they are defending the title. They mocked the idea of Heavy Machinery as tag team champions. They said they are to save the division from being a joke. They are doing it for the ideal and for the planet, because they are the planet’s champions.

Booker T said he hears what Daniel Bryan is saying and he agrees with Bryan. Otunga said they want to see the tag team division treated seriously and he agrees with that and would like to see it as well.

They aired a video feature on Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

Backstage, Shane McMahon said he smelled the smell of victory. Drew said he’s too emotional. He just tells the truth. When Roman goes home, his family won’t recognize him and his children will scream at the sight of their father. If that hurts, it won’t hurt as bad as what Drew does to Roman.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

Gulak nailed a dropkick on Nese at the bell. Tozawa attacked him and sent him to the floor. Nese and Tozawa went back and forth. Gulak tried to nail a clothesline but Nese nailed him with a back suplex as he was bridging back for a pinfall on Tozawa.

Gulak went to the floor where Nese nailed him with a superkick. Tozawa nailed a tope on Nese, then hit a flip off the apron onto Gulak on the floor. Tozawa nailed a missile dropkick on Nese for a two count. Gulak hit the ring but was sent to the floor by Tozawa. Nese cut off Tozawa on the top and nailed him but Gulak drilled him to break up the pinfall attempt.

Gulak controlled the match, nailing both Nese and Tozawa. He nailed several headbutts on Tozawa until being trapped in a head scissors/armbar combination submission attempt. Nese picked up Tozawa for a suplex and dumped him at Gulak, taking them both out. Gulak came back with a lariat and attempted to choke him out.

Nese was trapped in a Dragon Sleeper but Tozawa came off the top with a back senton splash. He scored several near falls. Gulak went for a DVDR but Tozawa turned it into a rana. Tozawa muscled Gulak up into a faceplant for a two count. Tozawa went sent to the floor. Nese drilled Gulak and nailed a springboard moonsault for a close two count when Tozawa broke up the pinfall attempt.

Nese and Tozawa battled to the corner, where Nese attempted to nail a superplex. They battled but Gulak nailed Nese and hit the superplex. Nese missed a 450 splash but was able to kick up. Nese nailed an inverted Kryptonite sit-down krunch for a close two count. Tozawa nailed a shining wizard for a two count. The Tacoma crowd went nuts for this sequence.

Nese nailed a big boot to the face on Gulak but was rolled up for a two count. Tozawa went for an armbar but Nese muscled up and powerbombed him down into the turnbuckles for another two count. Gulak attacked but nailed a back suplex into the corner. Gulak fired back and went for a Torture Rack. Nese landed on the apron but was kicked off by Tozawa. Gulak nailed Tozawa with a Neckbreaker and scored the pin.

Your winner and new WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Drew Gulak!

A hard fought, exciting opener. Really great stuff across the board here! It deserved to be on the PPV itself.

The panel ran down the PPV lineup.

They aired a video feature on Becky vs. Lacey and closed out discussing that battle.

WWE STOMPING GROUNDS 2019

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans.

Big pop for Lynch and a lot of chanting early on. They went right after each other at the bell. Lacey went to the floor but Lynch followed and nailed a big axehandle across the back. Evans was caught trying to execute a kick when they returned to the ring, but Evans caught it and slammed her to the mat. She sent Lacey into the turnbuckle. She nailed a boot to the face off the ropes and nailed a sliding kick through the ropes to the floor. You could hear some loud “Lacey” chants.

Becky was run into the announcers’ table and Lacey worked over her mid-section and lower back for several pinfall attempts. Lacey used the ringpost to try and pull Lynch apart, then locked on an armbar and began working over Lynch’s arm. She continued the attack with kicks to the mid-section in the corner. She locked on an armbar and drilled her with punches to the mid-section. Good match thus far. Evans nailed a tackle coming off the ropes but Lynch escaped the pinfall attempt. She used the ropes to nail a kick but Evans caught her in the buckle with a series of shoulderblocks.

Evans was trapped out of nowhere into the Disarmher. Evans escaped but was caught again. Evans came back, using the ropes for an elevated, swinging kick. Evans look off her gloved and slammed them down on Becky. Becky used the gloves, shoving them in her mouth. Lynch nailed a series of knee strikes but was caught coming off the ropes with a shot to the mid-section. Lynch came back with a leaping flying forearm. Lynch nailed the Exploder for a close two count. Lynch missed a legdrop, allowing Evans to slingshot over the ropes with an elbow but Lynch got her knees up.

Lynch went for the exploder but Evans came back with a kick to the mid-section and scored a two count. Evans argued it was a three count. Lynch caught her with the Disarmher and forced the submission.

Your winner, Becky Lynch!

This was among Lacey Evans’ best showing to date in the ring. A very entertaining battle.

They aired a video on Ali.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton said that Paul Heyman was meeting with Baron Corbin. She asked Heyman if he was Baron’s choice and whether we would see Brock Lesnar tonight. Heyman said she should be asking if Seth or Kofi are here, which they are, and if they are, whether that creates an opportunity for Brock Lesnar. Corbin showed up and asked Kayla if she wanted more since she keeps hanging around his locker room. She wanted an answer. He said he’s picked a referee and all he needs is a competant one, so he can win and then, if so, he’ll deal with Brock Lesnar.

For all the talk about the low attendance at this show, the crowd has been HOT all night thus far.

New Day vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Owens unloaded with STIFF superkicks on Xavier Woods. He nailed a back senton off the ropes for a close two count early on. Zayn and Owens began working over Woods with big tag team maneuvers early on. Owens nailed a frog splash but Woods kicked up at the last second. Zayn peppered Woods with right hands. Owens and Zayn worked over Woods for a long time, building the heat for Big E’s hot tag. Woods almost made the tag but Big E was knocked off the apron by Sami. Woods nailed a back suplex on Sami but E was out on the floor. Sami finally made the hot tag and E controlled Zayn for a long time. They went for the Midnight Hour but Zayn sent E into the ringpost and kicked Woods as he came off the ropes. They had some great back and forth action. They are delivering far more in the ring than creative did setting this up. Zayn hit a dive to the floor on E. Woods went to the top but Owens crotched him on the ropes and nailed a stunner for the pin.

Your winners, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens!

A really strong tag team bout that told a good story. WWE is three for three thus far tonight. I don’t know what’s in the water in Tacoma but I like it!

Backstage, Nikki Cross was excited about Alexa Bliss’ match tonight. Bliss said that she appreciates that Cross will be in her corner tonight; Cross said that they know the real Bayley. Bliss said she knows that Cross wanted to be the Tag Team Champions and feels bad she’s going for a solo title tonight. Cross said that was Bayley’s fault. She said it is them against the world.

WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet

Joe went right after Ricochet’s arm and shoulder but Ricochet escaped and they faced off. They circled each other. Joe charged but was nailed with several chops. He used his speed to keep Joe off balance and send him to the floor. He went for a sliding kick but Joe moved out of the way and blasted him into the apron.

Back in the ring, Joe nailed a big Uranage for a two count. Ricochet fired back with chops but was drilled down with a big lariat. Joe covered him for a two count. Joe stalked Ricochet and worked him over with chops in the corner. Joe slammed him for another near fall. Ricochet kept trying to fight back but Joe would take him down again and again. Joe DRILLED him with a stiff right forearm.

Joe nailed a sit-down powerbomb for another near fall. Joe grabbed him by the face, twisting it. Ricochet fought his way out and used an enziguiri and a kick to the face to finally topple Joe and send him to the mat. Ricochet nailed a forearm and a rana. He nailed Joe in the mid-section and went to the top, nailing Joe. Joe was sent to the floor, where Ricochet nailed a dive to the floor.

Ricochet nailed a big missile dropkick and a springboard moonsault for a two count. The crowd is hot for Ricochet’s comeback. Ricochet ascended to the top but Joe avoided a move. Ricochet landed on his feet and charged but was snapped over with a powerslam for a two count.

Joe stalked Ricochet and pulled him from the mat. Ricochet fired away with forearms but Joe laid him out. Ricochet went for a handspring elbow but caught with a big German suplex that sent Ricochet upside down for another two count. Good match!

Joe went for a triangle but Ricochet escaped and went for a kick. Joe caught him and slammed him down. Joe went for the Coquina Clutch but Ricochet snapped his throat over the top rope. A weathered Ricochet went to the top and went for a move but Joe rolled out of the way. Ricochet landed on his feet. Joe caught him for a clothesline but Ricochet landed on his feet and nailed Joe. He went back to the top and hit the 630 for the pin.

Your winner and new WWE United States Champion Ricochet!

This was all about showcasing Joe as a monster so that when Ricochet scored the win, it was a meaningful one. It was a nice moment. Joe looked great here and Ricochet did a good job playing the underdog in peril fighting against the odds. Another real good match.

Backstage, they showed a number of WWE stars, including Seth Rollins and Charlotte cheering and clapping for Ricochet when he returned to the gorilla position. Triple H embraced Ricochet. They played this up like a big time passing of the guard.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery

Tons of Daniel Bryan and Yes chants as they are in Washington State.

They noted Tucker has a lot of family in attendance.

Bryan and Otis started out. Otis’ strength dominated Bryan early. Otis pressed and slammed Bryan, then tagged in Tucker. He grabbed a side headlock and ran down Bryan with a shoulderblock and a clothesline for a two count.

Rowan tagged in and took control with a big clothesline and a dropkick. Bryan tagged in. Otis made the hot tag and spun Bryan around before slamming him. Bryan snapped him face-first into the buckles and nailed a series of dropkicks in the corner before Otis caught him coming in and slammed him down for another two count.

Bryan scored a series of kicks but Otis absorbed them and came to life, taking them and rebounding stronger. This was great. He finally exploded and nailed Bryan before going for the caterpillar. He nailed it and tagged out to Tucker. They double teamed Bryan but Rowan dove onto Tucker before they could even get the referee to count to one.

Bryan began tagging Tucker with kicks to the legs. Tucker fired back with punches. Tucker nailed a back suplex and went for a moonsault, his legs crashing down on Bryan’s legs as Bryan rolled out of the way. Rowan and Otis tagged in, so now we were going to have the power men face off. They nailed each other with lariats but neither man truly budged.

Bryan made a blind tag right before Otis caught and slammed Rowan. Heavy Machinery went for the Compactor on Rowan but Bryan flew in off the top with a knee to the face on Otis. He went for a dive on Tucker but was nailed as he came through the ropes. Tucker nailed Rowan on the floor. Otis went to grab Bryan but was caught in his perfect small package (and perhaps had his tights hooked) as Bryan scored the pin.

Your winners and still WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions, Daniel Bryan and Rowan!

Another good match. They put this together to showcase Heavy Machinery’s strengths, no pun intended, and did a good job of that. Even with a crowd that ravenously supported Daniel Bryan, they were able to put together a good story. Everyone came out of this meaning more.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross)

Bayley started strong but was sent hard into the buckles, at which point Bliss gained control and used a side headlock to maintain it. Bayley fought back and, on the floor, went for a dropkick under the ropes but missed. Bliss slammed her shoulder into the ring post and began focusing her attacks there. Bliss brought her back into the ring. Bayley avoided a head scissor and nailed a belly to back suplex for a two count.

Bliss nailed a sunset flip on Bliss, sending her snapping into the turnbuckles. Bayley went for a dive on the floor but instead of Bliss, she nailed Nikki Cross, who had been checking on her. The replay showed that Bliss shoved her in the way of Bayley. Bliss sent Bayley into the ring steps. Bayley was placed into the ring. Bliss went to the top for Twisted Bliss. Cross entered the ring but the referee made her leave the ring.

Bayley cut off Bliss and they battled in the ring. Bayley nailed the Bayley to Belly and scored the pin.

Your winner and still WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley!

The match was OK. The character and storyline stuff with Cross were at the forefront here and there’s obviously more to play out.

Cross was consoling Bliss after, so the idea is that she doesn’t realize Bliss was using her.

They aired the latest WWE 24/7 Championship silliness with R-Truth and Drake Maverick.

Backstage, Ricochet was doing photos with his new title when AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson walked in. Styles congratulated him, but said he would see him tomorrow on Raw.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (with Shane McMahon)

They began battling immediately with Roman hammering down with right hands in the corner, then clotheslining Drew over the top to the floor. Roman hit a huge leaping dive over the top onto Drew and Shane McMahon, almost overshooting them in a scary manner. Roman chased Shane into the crowd and back into the ringside area, where Drew met Reigns with a big punch in mid-air.

Drew controlled Roman and nailed a big powerslam for a two count. Shane choked Roman against the ropes as Drew distracted the referee. Drew worked over Reigns’ with an armbar. Drew worked Roman for a long time. Drew nailed a spinebuster for another two He count after Shane McMahon distracted the referee.

Drew nailed a big suplex for another two count and then went back to working over Roman’s arm. He began tying up Reigns in submission maneuvers. Roman refused to quit. He finally mounted a comeback with a series of right hands and a big leaping clothesline. He nailed a series of clotheslines in the corner and a big boot to the face. He went for the Superman Punch but Shane got on the apron, so Roman smashed him instead. He nailed a second one, diving off the apron to the floor.

McIntyre avoided a Driveby and nailed an Alabama Slam across the announcers’ table. He brought Roman into the ring and scored another near fall. Drew placed him on the top. Roman attemped to battle back but was nailed with a superplex for a two count. Drew set up for the Claymore Kick, waiting for Roman to return to his feet. He went for it but Roman avoided it and used a backslide for a two count. Drew nailed a headbutt. He went to the ropes but Roman nailed the Superman Punch as he sailed from the top. Roman covered him for a close two count.

Reigns went for a spear but Drew kicked him. Roman rebounded with another spear but Shane McMahon pulled the referee out of the riing. Shane began stomping Roman. He set up for a Coast to Coast and nailed it. Shane tossed the referee in (where he obviously should have DQ’d Drew) but Roman kicked up at two. The crowd chanted for Roman, who was clutching at his knee. Drew went for another Claymore Kick but Roman nailed a Superman Punch on him, tossed an advancing Shane McMahon over the top to the floor and speared Drew for the pin.

Your winner, Roman Reigns!

Another good back and forth match that saw Drew look like a strong heel. That allowed Roman to come off well as the babyface hero. With the exception of the illogical and overexposed “pull the referee out” spot, this was a gritty, entertaining bout.

It appeared Roman was bleeding from a cut in his underarm after the match.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

Good action early on. Kofi missed a splash in the corner. Ziggler worked over Kingston and grinded him down with a headlock. Ziggler scored several near falls. Kofi nailed a jawbreaker to escape Ziggler but was slammed backwards into the buckles. Ziggler nailed a series of body blows to the ribs and mid-section. Ziggler was blasted as he charged Kofi in the corner.

Kofi nailed a series of clotheslines and dropkicks but Ziggler caught him and drilled him face-first into cage, using Kingston’s momentum against him. Ziggler went back to the chinlock. Ziggler began slapping Kingston, which only fired up the WWE Champion, who sent him into the steel cage. Kingston nailed several rights. Ziggler tried to send him into the cage, but Kofi saved himself and sent Ziggler into the cage’s beam, then rolled him up for a two count.

They battled up the cage and battled atop the ropes. Ziggler was smashed into the cage and crashed down below. Kofi began climbing the cage and hit a high cross bodyblock off the cage into the ring for a two count. Ziggler tried to escape via the top of the cage but Kofi caught him and brought him back from the top to the inside of the cage, where they crashed down into the ring below. Kofi nailed a SOS for a close two count. Kofi began showing signs of wear on his knee, so Ziggler attacked it and locked in a leg submission, trying to prevent Kingston from scaling the cage. Kingston made it to the ropes but since there is no DQ, it was a futile effort. Kingston began using his fingers to climb the cage, trying to force a break. Ziggler pulled him down and nailed a superkick. Kingston nearly crashed out of the door and to the floor but Ziggler stopped him, locked on another leglock and pulled him back into the ring.

KIngston tried to fight his way out and finally tossed off Ziggler. Kingston went for Trouble in Paradise but Ziggler caught him and locked on an anklelock. Kingston was able to counter it and lock on one of his own. Ziggler nailed a Zig Zag and scored a close two count. Ziggler went for a superkick but Kofi hooked his leg and grabbed him in a front facelock. As Ziggler backed away, he was moving closer and closer to the cage door and almost made it out but Ziggler was pulled back into the ring. Ziggler escaped and went for the door but was prevented from escaping. Ziggler kicked him away and climbed for the door but Ziggler dove over him, crashing down to the floor below.

Your winner and still WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston!

A good, solid match with a fun ending.

Kofi celebrated with New Day on the stage.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

They did the big Corbin accolades ring announcement.

Rollins is out before they can officially announce the referee. He has a steel chair. He told Corbin that any referee who comes out here looking to take his title is going to get the chair.

Corbin announced that his guest referee is Lacey Evans. Cue Becky run-in.

Lacey tried to take the chair from Seth, allowing Corbin to attack him. Corbin began beating Rollins with the chair before the bell rang, so it wasn’t illegal. Lacey finally took the chair. Corbin brought him back into the ring and they officially rang the bell. Corbin covered Seth for a one count. Corbin worked over Seth, who continued to kick up. Corbin whipped Rollins into the corner several times.

The crowd began chanting, “CM Punk.”

Corbin sent Rollins into the buckles yet again.

The crowd chanted “Boring.”

Corbin brought Rollins to the top rope. The Universal Champion fought back and rebounded it off the ropes but was drilled in the throat. Corbin clubbed him across the back of the neck. Rollins fired back with chops. Rollins nailed a roaring forearm and a Slingblade. He came off the ropes with a Blockbuster and clotheslined him over the top to the floor. Rollins nailed a dive to the outside. He sent Corbin back intoi the ring and nailed a springboard knee strike. He covered Corbin but Lacey slowly counted to two. That led to a lot of chants for Becky Lynch, which is obviously where this is heading, mixed tag matches.

Corbin regained control and teased chokeslamming him on the apron. Rollins escaped and landed inside the ring, snapping Corbin’s throat on the top rope. He then slid underneath him and powerbombed Corbin off the apon through an announcers’ table. Evans began taking forever to count Corbin out. The crowd was all over her. She took forever to count to eight, then told the referee that there are no countouts. So, they are doing a version of Mick Foley vs. Steve Austin from Over the Edge ’98.

Rollins grabbed Corbin and brought him back to the ring. Corbin regained control and drilled Rollins. Corbn went for a submission and Lacey was prepared to call for the bell but Rollins escaped before it could be executed. Rollins nailed Corbin and came off the the top with a frog splash. Evans counted to two, then began selling her shoulder. Michael Cole said Rollins is realizing the fix is in. Corbin attacked Rollins with a chair as Lacey didn’t even watch. She finally, passively asked Corbin to give her the chair. He whispered something to her, and now Evans declared it was a No DQ match. Louder Becky chants.

Corbin went for a move but Rollins reversed it into a Falcon Arrow on a chair. Evans refused to count Rollins confronted her. She dared him to hit her and said she was the referee, then slapped Rollins, a fear she repeated. She then kicked Rollins and hit him with a low blow. Corbin nailed the End of Days but Becky Lynch hit the ring and attacked Evans. Big pop for that. Evans was sent into the barricade. Evans was then hit with an exploder into the barricade and began raining down with right hands. A number of WWE referees ran down.

WWE had John Cone replace Evans in the ring. Rollins escaped a Deep Six, nailed a superkick and a curbstomp for the pin.

Your winner and still WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins!

This was more interesting with the Lacey-Becky twist than a straight singles match would have been, I’ll say that.

The show went off the air with Rollins and Lynch celebrating in the ring together.

