Jerry Lawler To Face NWA Champion, WWE Story Time Preview For Next Week, RAW Top 10

– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Anaheim.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will challenge NWA Champion Tim Storm at the CWA WrestleRaise III event in Hot Springs, Arkansas this Saturday night at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The “Abbymania” event will be a fundraiser for a young fan named Abby MzKenzie. Chavo Guerrero Jr. will also be appearing. Visit CWATickets.com for full details.

– WWE Network has announced that the second season of the “Story Time” animated series will premiere on Monday, September 18th after RAW goes off the air. Below is a preview: