WWE Studios and Netflix Team Up For Film, Bella Twins On The Tonight Show

— WWE Studios and Netflix are teaming up for a new, live-action family movie called “The Main Event.”

The film, based on an original screenplay by Larry Postel, will star Kofi Kingston, The Miz, Sheamus and other WWE Superstars alongside Seth Carr (“Black Panther”), Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood,” “Everybody Hates Chris”), Ken Marino (“The Other Two,” “Black Monday,” “Bad Milo”) and Adam Pally (“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life,” “The Mindy Project”).

With director Jay Karas (“Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife,” “Break Point,” “Parks & Recreation”), producer Richard Lowell from WWE Studios and executive producers WWE Studios’ Susan Levison and Maggie Malina, the film follows an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler who discovers a magical mask and enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.

Production began this week in Vancouver, British Columbia and the film is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020.

— The Bella Twins will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC tonight at 11:35/10:35 C.

The twin duo has appeared on the late-night talk show three times in the past year, with their last appearance coming in January. In the video below, Nikki and Brie Bella reveal they didn’t always have each other’s back growing up as identical twins by dishing on some family secrets, discuss struggles with dating and admit they consult “The Bachelor” for advice.