WWE Studios’ Official Statement On Expanding To Produce Television And Digital Content

WWE Studios goes multiplatform



WWE announced that WWE Studios, the organization’s motion picture production arm, will expand its mandate to include scripted, non-scripted, family and animated television and digital content.



Michael Luisi, President of WWE Studios, will continue to oversee the studio and the new television and digital directive, and the Studio will be represented by global talent agency WME in these endeavors.



“Given the size of our fan base and their appetite for WWE programming well beyond our core in-ring shows Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, this is the ideal time to further establish the WWE brand with new genres across platforms,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “WWE Studios is open for business with this new TV and digital initiative.”



“Our new expanded focus on television and digital continues to push WWE Studios as a multi-platform production company with the ability to create original content for global distribution, as we have successfully done for the big screen,” said Michael Luisi, President WWE Studios. “We look forward to identifying key partners to work alongside us while creating opportunities to use our on-screen WWE talent in new and exciting ways.”



WWE has already seen success with hit shows Total Divas and Total Bellas on E!, and has a much-anticipated Andre the Giant documentary in partnership with HBO set to premiere in 2018. WWE Studios has produced movies such as “The Call” and “The Marine” franchise, and has most recently teamed up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Film4 to produce the feature film “Fighting with My Family,” written and directed by Stephen Merchant (The Office, Hello Ladies), which MGM will distribute worldwide.