WWE Studios Planning Expansion Into TV And Digital Content Production

Deadline is reporting that WWE Studios has announced they will move past just producing feature films and begin to work on a slate of television and digital projects going forward. The Studio is looking to work with partners on scripted and non-scripted/reality projects, as well as family and animated television and digital content.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon issued the following statement:

“Given the size of our fan base and their appetite for WWE programming well beyond our core in-ring shows, this is the ideal time to further establish the WWE brand with new genres across platforms. WWE Studios is open for business with this new TV and digital initiative.”