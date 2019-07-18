WWE Suddenly Announces Live Event To Air On The WWE Network

WWE announced the following:

WWE is proud to announce the SMACKVILLE special event, featuring a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship and streaming live from Nashville, Tenn. exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, July 27.

The explosive in-ring action will include a main event Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship in which Kofi Kingston will be challenged by Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe. In addition, newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will go head-to-head with former titleholder Finn Bálor in a rematch from WWE Extreme Rules. The evening will also feature a special musical performance by Elias.

Don’t miss SMACKVILLE, streaming live from Music City, U.S.A., on Saturday, July 27, at 9 ET/6 PT, exclusively on WWE Network.