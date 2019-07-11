WWE SummerSlam Plans Changing, Eric Bischoff Comments On New Role

– WrestleVotes noted the following regarding plans changing for WWE Summerslam:

Was told recently that anything WWE had planned for SummerSlam in advance was all subject to change once Bischoff & Heyman fully start their roles this upcoming week. Good on Vince & Co to allow a legitimate clean start. No forced agendas off the jump. That’s how it should be. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 11, 2019

– During a recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his new role:

If he’s seeking career redemption with the new WWE position: What can I do to meet and exceed everybody’s expectations? That’s really the way I look at it. I’m really not looking at it within the context of anything else that’s ever happened before.

Who did Eric tell about his return to WWE?: “That’s it, my family. It’s just another thing that’s inherent in me about this industry is, just don’t talk.”

Whether he’ll be backstage at Extreme Rules: “No, I’ll be driving on Sunday. It’s going to take me five days, it’s like 2000 miles and I’ve got a couple stops I want to make a longer wait. So I’ll probably be stuck on the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday.”