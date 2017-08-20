LIVE WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE SummerSlam Results – August 20, 2017

– The 2017 WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens with Renee Young welcoming us as fans start making their way into the Barclays Center. Renee is joined by David Otunga, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. They send it back to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. She will be joined by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose later on. Fans can submit questions with the “#AskDeanandSeth” hashtag. Charly sends it back to the panel. Renee sends us outside to Sam Roberts, who is with a bunch of hyped up fans. Roberts plugs the WWE Network and fans chant “yes!” as Sam sends us back to the panel. They indicate that the actual pay-per-view will go past 11pm EST as there will be a “minimum four-hour” time for the show. They talk about tonight’s show and The Mae Young Classic when plugging the WWE Network. Renee shows us how Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase last week on SmackDown.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.

Please help spread word of tonight’s coverage. Facebook and Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the ‘Share’ button below: