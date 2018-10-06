WWE Super Show-Down Results – October 6, 2018

Welcome to the Super Show-Down PPV! We get an intro video package to hype the matches that will be taking place today. Our opening contest is…

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day © vs. The Bar

Cesaro and Kofi start things out with some basic wrestling 101. Kofi lands a clothesline and tags in Woods, who hits an elbow drop off the middle rope then takes out Sheamus. Kofi with a springboard splash twice for 2. Cesaro and Sheamus roll out of the ring to regroup until Kofi went for an outside dive but was caught and sent into the ring post. The same went for Woods. Back in the ring where the challengers caught Kofi with a double kick and clothesline. The challengers beat down Kofi for a few minutes with double team moves and quick tags to gain the advantage.



Sheamus missed a clothesline and Cesaro caught Kofi with an uppercut then landed a backbreaker for 2. Moments later, Kofi fought back with a series of strikes and backdropped Cesaro over the top rope to the floor. Woods got the hot tag and hit Cesaro with a superkick. Woods with a low kick to Sheamus then a DDT for 2. Woods with a head kick to Sheamus, who later reversed a move into a backbreaker for 2.



Sheamus missed the big boot and Woods rolled him up for 2. Cesaro was tagged in and hit Woods with a major league uppercut for 2. Cesaro went swinging with Woods several times then locked in the sharpshooter until Kofi kicked Sheamus away and broke up the submission. Kofi took Sheamus out of the ring while in the ring, Woods rolled up Cesaro for 2. Cesaro rolled him up and used the ropes but only got 2 thanks to Kofi. Woods with a big boot then the New Day hit their tag team finisher for the win.



Winner: The New Day ©

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Lynch came out aggressive as she attacked her right out of the gate and it turned into a brawl. Lynch caught her with a big boot and a kick to the back. Lynch throw her from the ring to the floor hard and then into the ring post before going back into the ring. Flair fought back with strikes and landed a back suplex to get some momentum going. Flair with a back kick then a series of chops to the chest of the champ. Lynch with a back kick then went for a suplex but Flair blocked it. Flair with a suplex of her own.



Lynch sent her head first into the turnbuckle and a forearm shot off the middle rope. Flair took her down and went for the figure four submission but Lynch blocked and allowed Flair to catch her with a big boot for 2. Lynch went for a roll up but Flair got out of it. They battled back and forth with right hands. Lynch got the better of it until Flair hit a spear for 2. Flair went to the top rope and went for a moonsault but Lynch put the knees up and rolled her up for 2. Lynch with a head kick and went to the top rope but missed a leg drop.



Flair with a big boot and locked in the boston crab but Lynch got to the bottom ropes. Lynch grabbed her title and started walking but Flair stopped her by tackling her. Back in the ring, Lynch kicked her but Flair hit a spear then went for the Figure Four Leg Lock. However, Lynch grabbed the title and hit Flair with it several times to cause the DQ.



Winner: Flair by DQ



Post-match, Flair attacked Lynch until Lynch hit her with a clothesline outside of the ring and hit a suplex.



Tag Team Match: John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

Lashley and Elias started things off. Lashley worked over the left arm of Elias then a shoulder tackle. Lashley with a series of right hands after a botched spot. Elias caught him with a big boot but Lashley hit a suplex. Owens got the tag and attacked him. Lashley with a swinging neck breaker then a shoulder block in the corner and landed a series of strikes. Lashley took out Elias then hit slam. Elias took out Cena on the corner. Lashley picked up Elias but Owens hit him with a big boot and landed some kicks. Elias and Owens beatdown Lashley in the corner. Lashley tried to mount a comeback and went for a spear through the ropes but Elias moved and Lashley crashed down to the floor. Owens then hit a splash off the top rope for 2. Moments later, Lashley was able to mount a comeback and did with a spinebuster. Cena got the hot tag and hit a series of shoulder blocks then a suplex to Elias. Cena with the five knuckle shuffle and went for the AA and hit it to Elias then the big right hand for the easy win.

Winner: John Cena and Bobby Lashley

Tag Team Match: Asuka & Naomi vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

Naomi and Royce start things off. Royce with a shoulder block then tagged in Kay which led to them hitting a double team kick. Naomi tossed her in the ring and tagged in Asuka, who did some comedy then went for the Asuka Lock but Royce got the blind tag. Asuka and Naomi hit a double drop kick sending them to the floor. Asuka caught Royce and tossed her back into the ring. Royce caught Asuka with a big kick while the referee wasn’t looking. Kay with her own kick then locked in a headlock.



Asuka managed to fight back and get the hot tag to Naomi, who cleaned house on Royce with a series of clotheslines then a springboard kick. Naomi sent her into the turnbuckle and hit a split leg moonsault for 2. Asuka with a drop kick to take out Kay.



Naomi hit an outside dive to Royce. Naomi went for a springboard move but Kay knocked her down. Asuka took out Kay but Kay fought back and sent her into the barricade. Kay and Royce hit a double team knee strike to Asuka for the win.



Winner: Billie Kay & Peyton Royce



WWE Title Match AJ Styles © vs. Samoa Joe – No Count Outs, No Disqualifications, There Must Be a Winner

They started brawling even before they got into the ring. Once they got into the ring, they continued to brawl with Styles getting the upper hand. Styles sent him to the floor but Joe tossed him over the announce table. However, Styles caught himself and continued the fight in the ring. Styles with a series of kicks to the chest of Joe, who then fired up and landed a major league chop to the chest of the champ. Joe landed a big kick that sent Styles out to the ring. Joe took him out with an outside dive. Joe landed a big clothesline on the floor then sent him back into the ring. Styles was able to fire up and land some right hands but Joe sent him into the corner and landed a splash followed by a kick for 2. Styles landed a series of kicks and strikes then landed a forearm shot then one in the corner. Styles hit a reverse DDT off the middle rope for 2. Joe launched him into the corner and hit a big clothesline for 2.

Styles with a head kick but Joe cut him down with a powerslam for 2. Styles was bleeding from his mouth. Styles with a back elbow and went for the reverse DDT again but Joe caught him and hit a slam for 2. Joe grabbed a chair but Styles hit a drop kick to Joe which saw the chair hit him in the face. Styles hit him in the gut and the back with the chair.

Styles set up the chair but Joe slammed him onto it for 2. Joe got a table from under the ring and put it in the ring. Joe put Styles up on the top rope and went for a suplex but Styles picked up Joe and sent him through the table. Joe sold his left knee and was in pain. Styles move the referee and staredown Joe then kicked the bad knee over and over. Styles worked over the knee of the challenger. Styles went for the calf crusher but Joe locked in the rear-naked choke but Styles got to the bottom rope and out of the ring. Styles with a head kick to Joe. Styles to the apron and used the top rope to his advantage. Styles hit a 450 springboard dive onto the bad knee of Joe. Outside of the ring, Styles landed a series of kicks to Joe. This led to Joe landing some chops but Styles dove off the barricade with a forearm shot.

Back in the ring, Styles with for the springboard forearm shot but Joe moved and locked in the rear-naked choke and then hit a german suplex for 2. Joe put him on the top rope and landed a chop then went for the Muscle Buster but Styles got out of it and rolled him up for 2. Joe managed to lock in the choke again but Styles got out and went for the calf crusher and made Joe tap out.

Winner: AJ Styles ©

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

Nikki and Riott started things off but Morgan and Brie were quickly tagged in where Brie hit a knee strike for 2. Logan and Nikki were tagged in with Logan hitting a big clothesline then landed a series of strikes. Morgan was tagged in and hit a knee drop off the middle rope to Nikki. Morgan landed a series of kicks in the corner. Nikki was able to hit a big boot in the corner but Morgan knocked her down before she could get a hot tag. Ruby was in and got some offense in. The heels worked over Nikki with quick tags.



Moments later, Nikki was able to mount a comeback with a head kick to Logan and got the hot tag to Rousey, who cleaned house with strikes to Logan as well as some judo throws. Rousey with a Samoan drop to Ruby then a series of right hands to Logan.



Rousey hit her finisher to Logan and The Bella took out the rest of the heels. Morgan sent Brie into the ring post while Nikki tossed Ruby into the barricade. Morgan attacked Rousey from behind. Rousey with a double judo throw to Morgan and Logan then hit a double armbar to them for the win.



Winners: Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander © vs. Buddy Murphy

Murphy knocked him down and went to the top rope right out of the gate but Alexander rolled out of the ring and to the floor. Buddy took him out with a wild outside dive. Back in the ring, Murphy with a double knee strike off the top rope for 2. Alexander landed a chop then went for a move but Murphy caught him and secured a headlock. Buddy sent him head first into the turnbuckle. Alexander caught him with a superkick. Alexander hit a powerslam for 2 off the middle rope. Alexander with a head kick then hit a flatliner through the ropes. Murphy went to the floor and Alexander hit him with an outside dive. Alexander went for another dive but Murphy caught him. However, Alexander was able to hit a head kick for 2. Buddy countered a move and hit a big boot. Alexander with an uppercut then placed him on the top rope where Murphy hit a big boot and a powerbomb for 2. Murphy with a knee strike but Alexander rolled him up for 2. Alexander hit a powerslam for 2 then the lumbercheck for a near fall. Murphy sent him to the apron and Alexander went for a spring board dive but Buddy hit him with a knee then his finisher for the win.

Winner: Buddy Murphy – NEW Champ!

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

The match started in a brawl with all six men and The Shield attacking Braun last. They cleared the announce table and attempted to powerbomb Strowman through it but Ziggler and McIntyre attacked them. The match has yet to officially start. The bell sounds and Ziggler hit a big DDT for 2. McIntyre with a big suplex to Rollins for 2. Braun was tagged in and sent him hard into the corner. The heels took turns beating down the IC Champ and taunted Ambrose and Reigns. Seth attempted a comeback but Ziggler cut him off with a sleeper hold. Seth got out of it with a back suplex. McIntyre now legal and Seth took him out with a neck breaker.



Braun took Reigns and Ambrose off the apron with a tackle then ran over Seth. Braun tossed him into the corner and landed a shoulder tackle. Seth fought back and hit a buckle bomb to Ziggler. McIntyre was tagged in but Seth hit a hurricanronna and Braun was now tagged in where he ran him over again. Seth managed to knock down the big man and get the hot tag to Ambrose, who hit a fallaway slam to Ziggler.



Ambrose knocked McIntyre off the apron and went for a DDT to Ziggler, who blocked. Ambrose with a face first slam for 2. Ambrose went to the top rope and hit a flying clothesline but Ziggler rolled through for a near fall. They hit a double crossbody. McIntyre got the tag and Ambrose hit a neck breaker. Reigns got the hot tag and hit McIntyre with a big boot then right hands. Reigns clotheslines him to the floor and hit the drive bye. Back in the ring, Reigns spiked him with a DDT for 2. Reigns was distracted by Ziggler, which allowed Drew to hit a big boot.



Reigns accidentally hit Ambrose with a superman punch and McIntyre rolled him up for 2. Reigns with a powerbomb to McIntyre for 2. Seth hit a spring board clothesline to Dolph. Braun missed a dive and ate the ring post. McIntyre took out Seth with a back elbow. Reigns with a superman punch to McIntyre for 2. The heels surrounded Reigns and Seth in the ring. Ambrose took out Braun with a kick and a dive. A brawl broke out. The Shield hit a triple powerbomb to Drew then Braun took out Shield. Braun launched Reigns and Seth to the floor.



Braun ran over Reigns outside of the ring and the same to Seth. Ziggler with the Zig Zag to Ambrose. Braun attempted to tackle Ambrose but ate the steps. Ziggler with a super kick to Ambrose. Seth took out McIntyre and Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds to Ziggler for the win.



Winners: The Shield



#1 Contender’s Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Miz attacked him right out of the gate and landed a series of kicks. Miz suplexed him on the top rope. Bryan fired up and landed a series of kicks to the chest. Miz blocked a suplex and hit a running knee strike for 2.



Miz went for the Skull Crushing Finale but Bryan rolled him up for the extremely quick win. The fans were in shock so was the announcers.



Winner: Daniel Bryan – New #1 contender for the WWE Title.

Singles Match: Triple H (with Shawn Michaels in his corner) vs. The Undertaker (with Kane in his corner)

Taker landed a strike and worked over the left arm of “The Game.” Taker wanted to go old school but HHH knocked him down and worked over the left arm of Taker. Triple H attempted to go old school but Taker blocked it and landed a series of strikes. Taker hit old school then hit snake eyes but Triple H was able to counter and hit a high running knee. Michaels distracted Taker as Triple H clotheslined Taker to the floor.



Michaels sent Taker into the ring post then Kane chased him around the ring. Triple H sent Taker into the ring post then the ring steps. Michaels set up a table as we were told that this is now a no DQ match by Michael Cole. Triple H went for a Pedigree but Taker back dropped him. Back in the ring, Triple H hit a swinging neck breaker and then a knee strike.



Taker managed to reverse an irish whip to send Triple H to the floor then into the barricade. Taker cleared the announce table but Michaels distracted Taker and Triple H attacked him from behind. Taker back dropped him over the barricade. Taker started to choke Triple H with a cord. They brawled in the crowd and eventually to ringside. Michaels walked up to Taker but Taker punched him then got a steel chair. Triple H kicked Taker in the face. Taker hit him in the gut with a chair then the back.



Taker placed him on a table then hit Michaels with a big boot on the apron and got back into the ring. Taker went for an outside dive but Triple H hit him in the gut with a chair. Kane went for a double chokeslam and Michaels hit Kane with sweet chin music. Triple H off the apron with an elbow drop driving Kane through a table. Triple H went to the top rope but Taker caught him and hit a chokeslam then went for the tombstone and hit it for a near fall. Taker punched the referee and he’s out.



Taker with a thunderous chair shot to the back of Triple H. Taker put a chair on the face of Triple H and Michaels got on the apron then into the ring where Taker punched him. Triple H with a spinebuster to Taker. Triple H went and hit the Pedigree for 2 with a new referee in the ring. Triple H put the chair around the neck of Taker and kicked it coming off the second rope but Kane pulled the referee out of the ring. Michaels handed Triple H a sledgehammer while Kane gave Taker a chair. Triple H hit Taker in the face with the hammer while he held up the chair. There is no referee in the ring. Taker locked in hell’s gate on Triple H but there’s no referee.



Triple H choked him with the hammer to break it up. Michaels got in the ring and took away the hammer. Kane got into the ring and Michaels with a low blow. Taker tossed Michaels over the top rope to the floor. Taker tossed the hammer away and back dropped him then connected with a choke slam. Taker went for a tombstone but Michaels hit him with sweet chin music. Taker went for a tombstone on Michaels but Triple H hit him with the hammer. HBK with the super kick again and Triple H hit the Pedigree for the win.



Winner: Triple H



Triple H and Michaels celebrated in the ring with “The Game” full of emotion. HHH helped up Taker and hugged him. They all stood tall in the ring until Taker hit a tombstone to Triple H and Kane punched Michaels. Taker sent Michaels to the floor. They clear the announce table and Taker chokeslammed him through it. This is how they closed the show.