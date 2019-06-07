WWE Super Showdown Results – June 7, 2019

KICKOFF SHOW

The Kickoff Show panel is being broadcast live from Stamford, CT with Charly Caruso, Beth Phoenix and David Otunga. Within the first two minutes, Caruso said the show will equal, if not surpass Wrestlemania…twice!

The panel ran down the card for Super Showdown – not mentioning a women’s bout, before talking about the Brock Lesnar-Money in the Bank situation with clips from Monday Night Raw, including Rollins being stretchered out. They aired a promo from “earlier this week” with Paul Heyman promising that Brock will be taking the Universal title from Seth Rollins. Otunga said there was no way Rollins could walk away Champion today. Phoenix disagreed and felt Rollins could overcome if he can pull it together. Otunga said that even if Rollins can get past Baron Corbin, he has to deal with Lesnar. Rollins was 100% at Wrestlemania, but he won’t be today.

They discussed the 50 Man Battle Royal and showed promos from Ricochet and Robert Roode about wanting to win the biggest Battle Royal in WWE history.

They aired a video feature on Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE title. The panel discussed the match. Otunga said that Ziggler will never get the type of homecoming that Kingston received upon returning home to Ghana this past week. They wondered how Kofi doesn’t deserve the accolades Kingston has received when Kingston has been dedicated fully to being a WWE star while Ziggler has been focusing on other projects. Otunga asked whether he wanted to be champion or on stage at the Comedy Store.

They discussed Finn Balor vs. Andrade for the Intercontinental title, pointing out that it will be the Demon facing Andrade tonight. They aired a video piece on the Demon.

Backstage, Seth Rollins, with his ribs taped up, was interviewed by Byron Saxton. He says that his health is what it is and he’s not 100%. He said when he took the title from Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania, he promised to be a fighting champion and he came here to do that. He’s going to face Baron Corbin, beat him and retain the title. If Brock and Paul Heyman keep their word and Brock cashes in, he’ll be ready for the Beast.

They discussed the handicap match. Beth Phoenix thinks we haven’t seen the worst of Lars Sullivan.

They aired promos from Heavy Machinery and Rusev to promote the 50-man Battle Royal.

They aired a video feature on Randy Orton vs. Triple H. They then previewed Lashley vs. Braun Strowman.

They aired a video piece on Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon.

They then aired a video piece on Goldberg vs. The Undertaker, which was presented as if it’s the main event of the show

Michael Cole, Renee Young and Corey Graves are your announcers tonight. They noted its 102 degrees inside the Stadium in Jeddah. One of the biggest concerns I heard among talents we’ve spoken to was how hot it was.

They noted it is 9 PM there and they have a late arriving crowd.

The Usos vs. The Revival

The Usos were in control early on and ran the Revival to the floor. They followed Dash and Wilder, working them over with chops. The Revival made a blind tag in order to trick and overwhelm Jimmy Uso with a double clothesline as he rebounded off the ropes.

The Revival stomped away on Jimmy and double-teamed him. Dawson scored several two counts. They continued to cut the ring off and control Jimmy. Dawson tied Uso up on the mat, trying to force a submission with a modified side chinlock. Uso fought to his feet but was trapped in an abdominal stretch.

Jey Uso finally got the hot tag and nailed a Samoan Drop on Dawson. He nailed a big hip attack in the corner and covered Dawson for a two count. The Revival regained control briefly but Wilder was knocked off the ropes and Uso nailed a bodypress for a close two count on Dawson. Uso missed a hp attack in the corner.

Uso small packaged Dawson but Wilder distracted the referee. Dawson nailed a spinebuster on Uso for a two count. Dawson grabbed Uso by the hair. The Revival went for a double team back suplex but Uso slipped out and landed on his feet. The Usos began unloading with superkicks galore and scored the pin.

Your winners, The Usos!

Good, solid tag team bout. The crowd was very into the Usos.

They went back to the Kickoff Panel breaking down some of the matches.

WWE SUPER SHOWDOWN 2019

Corbin controlled Rollins early on but the Universal Champion fired back with right hands. Corbin was able to cut him off with a clothesline for a two count. Fans were chanting, “Let’s go Rollins!” Corbin argued with the referee for not counting fast enough.

Corbin used a bearhug on the mat, trying to wear down Rollins’ injured ribs, which were taped up. Corbin scored several more near falls but again argued with referee John Cone. Rollins kicked away at Corbin and nailed an enziguri to stun Corbin, allowing the Champion a chance to regain his wind.

Rollins caught Corbin coming for him but blocked his punches and fired away with a series of his own. Rollins nailed a discus elbow-smash. He nailed a Slingblade. Rollins nailed a tope suicida and followed up with a second one.

Rollins goes to the top rope but is caught for a chokeslam. Rollins escapes and scored several near falls with a sunset flip. Rollins set up for a superkick. Corbin went to the floor. Rollins went for a dive but was smashed. Corbin scored another two count off after driving Rollins to the mat. This time, Corbin lost it on the referee, screaming at him over his count.

Corbin nailed Deep Six on Rollins, who kicked up at the last second. Corbin continued to control Rollins but he couldn’t get the pinfall. He went to the floor and grabbed a chair but the referee stopped him. Corbin told him to stop telling him how to do his job and questioned whether Cone knew how to do his. Cone fired back on him and they argued. Tommy Young would have been proud.

While all this is going on, Rollins rolled up Corbin and scored the pin.

Your winner and still WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins!

Match was decent. I liked the finish with the referee as they foreshadowed it well. This was very much a live event match.

Corbin attacked Rollins and nailed him with The End of Days.

Brock Lesnar’s music hit. Out he came, with Paul Heyman and a steel chair in hand. Heyman tripped getting into the ring, which distracted Brock. Rollins nailed a low blow and began beating Brock with a chair over and over. The announcers not that Lesnar never cashed in. Rollins kept beating him with a chair and dared him to cash in. He called Brock as “son of a b**ch” as Lesnar tried to use the MITB briefcase to protect himself. Rollins nailed the Curbstomp onto the briefcase. He left Lesnar laying and walked out with his title.

So, Brock still did not cash in. As angle to build the storyline, it was fine.

We will see if that’s the last we see of Brock and Seth tonight.

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Demon Finn Balor vs. Andrade

Gee, I wonder why Zelina Vega isn’t here?

The announcers spent a lot of time getting over The Demon character. Balor controlled him early until being tripped on the apron outside. Balor nailed a dropkick off the ropes for a two count. Balor fought back with a dropkick to the chin.

The two competitors fought to their feet. Andrade nailed Balor in the corner. They nailed clotheslines on the other at the same time. Andrade was sent to the floor. Balor nailed a big tope con hilo to the outside. Back in the ring, Balor sent Andrade into the corner and nailed several chops but Andrade cut him off with a kick.

Balor cut off Andrade and drilled him down. Andrade worked him over for some time. Andrade went for a moonsault but Balor moved out of the way. Andrade landed on his feet and went for a standing moonsault but Balor caught him with his knees, or at least that was the idea. Balor worked over Andrade, who came back with a sunset flip powerbomb attempt to the outside.

Balor drilled him and came off the top down onto Andrade’s neck for a close two count. Andrade rolled through a sunset flip attempt and nailed a dropkick to the face. Andrade nailed the Hammerlock DDT for a close two count and wasn’t happy the Demon kicked out. They go back and forth until Balor scored the Coup de Grace and pinned Andrade!

Your winner and still Champion, Finn Balor!

A solid but not spectacular match.

They aired Miz and Jinder Mahal promos about the Battle Royal. Mahal wants to find R-Truth and win back the WWE 24/7 title.

They aired a video feature on Roman vs. Shane McMahon.

Shane McMahon (with Drew McIntyre) vs. Roman Reigns

Shane nailed a series of punches and kicks on Roman early. Roman fired back with a series of rights of his own. Roman was sent to the floor, where Drew nailed him as Shane distracted the referee. Roman was brought back to the ring, where Shane choked Reigns. He nailed a Side Russian Legsweep for a two count.

Shane continued to work over Roman, who came back with a series of shoulderblocks. Roman rebounded off the ropes and nailed a boot to the face. Shane gained control and tried to lock on the triangle submission. Roman was able to get to the ropes. McIntyre got involved and Roman nailed a Superman Punch on the floor.

Shane nailed Roman as he returned to the ring and speared him for a two count. The announcers treated it like it was the biggest insult Shane could give Roman was to try and pin him with a spear. Shane positioned Roman for a Van Terminator but Roman leapt up and nailed a Superman Punch, crashing him to the mat. Roman covered him for a two count.

I could have sworn I heard a CM Punk chant.

Roman went for a spear but Shane kicked him. Roman drilled, who Shane knocked into the referee, who went down and grabbed at his face. McIntyre nailed a Claymore Kick and Shane covered Roman for the clean pin.

Your winner, Shane McMahon!

The story is that Shane stole the match he didn’t deserve to win, even though he controlled most of it…?. Uh, OK. As a set-up for Roman vs. Drew at Stomping Grounds, it makes sense, but booking a 50 year old to cleanly pin Roman is ridiculous.

Shane got pyro as he set up Drew’s shoulders, celebrating.

They noted the real feel temperature in the ring is 101 degrees.

They showed Goldberg’s locker room door.

Byron Saxton interviewed WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who was with Xavier Woods. Kingston was asked if he was concerned he couldn’t match Dolph Ziggler’s intensity. Kingston said you need more than intensity. He said two weeks ago, he was carried out on a stretcher but forced himself to his feet to stand tall so everyone can see what a champion is supposed to do. Xavier said Kofi isn’t just a champion, but a hero. He said you could see that when Kofi landed in Ghana and received that welcome with everyone freaking out. Kofi said that trip was what he needed and tonight, this is for everyone who has ever believed in themselves. Ziggler has been obsessing over Kofi’s great moments and tonight, he will give him another – the one where Ziggler didn’t get the job done.

Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party

Kalisto started out with Lars, so basically Lars is going to wipe out everyone one on one before they triple-team him. Lars controlled him early on. He tossed Kalisto over to Lince Dorado, who tagged in. Lars backed him into a corner and grabbed him but Dorado slipped out of the way and nailed several shots, only to be wiped out with a shot to the chest.

Lars grabbed Dorado by the throat and sent him over the top to the floor. Lars went to the floor to continue the beating. He tossed Lince back into the ring and wiped him out with a stiff clothesline. Lars placed Lince on his own corner’s top turnbuckle, nailed Kalisto and punched Lince, who took a scary bump backwards to the floor.

Gran Metallik tried to his hand at trying to take down Sullivan before tagging out to Kalisto. He tried to come off the ropes but was drilled down to the mat in mid-air. Lars was knocked to the floor but recovered. Kalisto drilled him with a kick to the face but was caught and flung into the air, crashing down to the mat.

Sullivan drilled him with crossfaces. Lars went to the rope for the flying headbutt but was attacked by all three members of the Lucha House Party. The referee disqualified them.

Your winner, Lars Sullivan!

They continued to triple team him and worked him over before leaving. Sullivan recovered and followed them up the apron. Gran Metallik charged at him but was backdropped over. Lince Dorado was then laid out. Sullivan then slammed Kalisto onto the steel of the rampway. Lince went for a dive to the floor but was caught and slammed on the apron.

I guess the Lucha House Party should have run away.

This was the first thing on the show that didn’t get a reaction live.

Randy Orton vs. Triple H

Pyro for Orton. Triple H came out on a motorcycle.

Lots of facing off early on. They worked a slow, methodical style early on. Triple H shoulderblocked Orton down and went for the Pedigree but Orton avoided it and went for the RKO. They faced off after HHH escaped. Some fans were chanting, “This is awesome.” Orton missed a charge in the corner and nailed his shoulder against the ring post. HHH began working over his arm. He slammed Orton’s arm into the ring post on the floor.He n

They battled to the floor, where Orton dumped him on the announcers’ table. They claimed HHH’s kidneys hit one of the monitors. Orton brought him back into the ring and worked over HHH. For a looooong time. He locked in a side chinlock. Triple H fired back and nailed the high knee. He drilled Orton with a kneelift. Triple H recovered and nailed a clothesline for a two count. Triple H went for the Pedigree but was backdropped over the ropes to the apron. Orton nailed him and went for the hanging DDT off the ropes. HHH fought away from it but was dropkicked by Orton. HHH went down on the apron, outside.

Orton placed HHH on the top rope. Orton nailed a series of rights. HHH fought his way off the ropes. Orton went for the RKO but HHH escaped and nailed a shot to the back of the neck. HHH charged him but was caught with a snap powerslam. Orton was selling the arm that HHH worked over earlier. Orton nailed the hanging DDT. Orton posed and set up for the RKO as HHH staggered to his feet. HHH blocked the RKO and nailed a spinebuster for a two count.

They went into a series of near falls before Triple H locked in a Crossface. Orton fought his way to the ropes. Triple H continued to work on the arm. Orton went for the RKO. Orton escaped a Pedigree counter and naile a RKO for a close two count. The crowd was clearly loving this. Orton went for the punt kick but HHH grabbed his leg, nailed him and hit the Pedigree for a close two count. Orton made it to the floor and thumbed HHH in the eye. He tried to put Orton through an announcing table but HHH blocked and slammed him on the table four times, with the table not breaking.

HHH returned to the ring but was caught with an RKO out of nowhere and pinned.

Your winner, Randy Orton!

They worked a very good, by the books, old school style greatest hits match. The crowd loved it and it was solid.

They aired the WWE 24/7 title changes from the airport with Jinder Mahal and R-Truth exchanging wins.

Backstage, Baron Corbin complained about the referee putting his hands on him during the match. He demanded Byron Saxton get an answer for him as he lost the biggest match of his career and the WWE Universal title.

Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

They tried to test their strength against each other but neither man moved. Lashley called for a test of strength with a knucklelock. Lashley nailed a powerslam for a two count. He locked on a side chinlock. Braun fought his way out and smashed through Lashley, running through him and sending him to the floor. Strowman charged around the ring and shoulderblocked Lashley down, then repeated the feat. Back in the ring, he nailed a splash in the corner and a clothesline for a two count. Strowman hit an over the shoulder powerslam for a two count.

They battled to the floor, where Lashley was superplexed on the ramp. Lashley gained control but was slammed off the top into the ring, then hit with a running powerslam for the pin.

Your winner, Braun Strowman!

This was exactly what you’d think it would be.

They aired Battle Royal promos from Ali and Samoa Joe.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kingston and Woods tossed pancakes out as they came to the ring. Pyro for Kofi.

Ziggler has an U.S. flag on his tights.

They noted that with the exception of the Universal title, they have now fought for every title against each other.

They had some good back and forth exchanges early. Ziggler tied him up on the mat. Ziggler controlled Kofi with a snapmare and scored several two counts. He tried Kingston back up on the mat again. Kingston reversed a whip and Ziggler hit the turnbuckles hard. Ziggler went for the ZigZag but Kofi escaped and nailed a series of dropkicks and a leaping clothesline. Ziggler regained control and scored another two count. They battled to the corner. Ziggler was knocked off the ropes into the ring. Kofi came off the ropes. Ziggler nailed him and went for the Famouser but Kofi reversed into a close pinfall combination.

They battled back and forth. Ziggler was nailed with the SOS for another two count. This has been real solid thus far. Ziggler went to the floor. Kingston nailed the backwards splash off the top. Ziggler superkicked Woods on the floor. Kofi was pissed about that and nailed a series of shots across the back and tossed Ziggler back into the ring. Kofi went for Trouble in Paradise but Ziggler ducked and rolled him up. Kofi kicked up and sent Ziggler into Xavier, who nailed him. Kofi nailed Trouble in Paradise and scored the pin.

Your winner and still WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston!

A good match. This felt like a good house show match.

Backstage, Dolph Ziggler was interviewed. He said that he thought Kofi was a hero and did things the right way, but now everyone knows that Kingston is nothing but a coward. Ziggler was told that some people would say he deserved what happened after everything he did to Kofi. Ziggler said he out-wrestled and out-performed the best WWE Champion in history but he had his buddy watching his back. He demanded a one on one rematch with no allies. He demanded a steel cage match against Kofi.

They recapped the Lesnar-Rollins angle from earlier on today.

50 Man Battle Royal

Everyone you could think of was in this. Even Michael Bennett.

They gave Miz, Elias, Cesaro, Samoa Joe separate entrances from everyone else. Elias sang a song. They then did the same with Titus, playing off his Greatest Royal Rumble flub. Titus was hiding under the ring before finally getting in the ring.

The Singh Brothers were crowd surfed out of the ring. Everyone battled. The 50 competitors fighting looked pretty cool. Beyond that, it was standard battle royal fare. Titus actually tossed out both Viking Raiders. Ricochet took out Jinder.

They noted Mansoor had nearly 30 family members at the show.

Cesaro did the big swing on Cedric Alexander. Nice to see WWE remembered they have him and Buddy Murphy under contract!

Sin Cara was hit with the Kinshasa by Shinshuke Nakamura but still came back to eliminate him. Rusev tossed Cara.

Miz hit the Yes Kicks on Cesaro and Elias. Ali and Ricochet hit some cool aerial offense on Cesaro.

Samoa Joe went after Ricochet but he and Ali were able to double suplex Joe over the top to the floor. Cesaro came back to knock them over the top, eliminating them. Mansoor knocked Cesaro over the top but was attacked Elias.

Mansoor hit a superkick. Elias tried to toss him over the top but Mansoor landed on the apron. Elias went after him but was backdropped over the ropes to the floor.

Your winner, Mansoor!

The finish made sense from a “local” standpoint. They showed a lot of kids crying and it was obvious the crowd was caught up emotionally in the moment.

Byron Saxton interviewed Mansoor and asked what it means to come back to his home country and win the biggest Battle Royal in WWE history. The crowd roared. He said he didn’t have the words to describe how important this moment was for him. He said at the Greatest Royal Rumble, he was there as a prospect and stood in this ring and not knowing where he would end up. He was a rookie with a dream to represent his country all over the world. He said tonight, he said his dream came true. They gave him pyro at the end of the promo, which was a pretty damn good promo. It was probably the most emotionally “real” promo on WWE TV in some time.

The ran down the Stomping Grounds PPV lineup that has been announced thus far and announced Corbin vs. Seth and Ziggler vs. Kofi in a cage. Interesting to see Ziggler announced for that as going into this show, the belief had been he was just back for this show.

They aired a Goldberg vs. Undertaker video feature.

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg.

They did the long Goldberg entrance with security knocking on the door. The crowd was chanting his name and obviously excited he was there. They noted his wife and son were here.

They then did a big Undertaker entrance with Druids and torches and coffins on the stage. Theatrically, it was cool.

They faced off. Goldberg did the throat slashing motion Taker usually does. He speared Taker twice for a two count. Taker sat up.

Taker grabbed him for a chokeslam. Goldberg tried to fight out and took him down into a kneebar on the mat. He locked it in and Taker tried to fight out. The crowd chanted for Undertaker.

Goldberg charged Undertaker in the corner but Taker moved and Goldberg hit the ringpost. Goldberg was busted open from hitting the post.

Undertaker began working over Goldberg’s arm. He set up and walked the ropes for Old School, nailing it. Taker grabbed him for a chokeslam and nailed it.

Goldberg got to his feet. Taker went for the tombstone and nailed it. Goldberg kicked up at the last second. Taker was surprised.

They battled in the ring, collided and both went down. They fought to their feet and battled back and forth. Undertaker gained control with strikes and splashed Goldberg in the corner. Undertaker nailed Snake Eyes. He rebounded off the ropes but was hit with a big spear.

Goldberg went for the Jackhammer but couldn’t get the full rotation and it looked painful. He covered Taker for a two count.

Goldberg tried to pick up Taker for a tombstone but they collapsed. Taker chokeslammed Goldberg and pinned him.

Your winner, The Undertaker!

They obviously ran out of gas at the end, possibly because Goldberg was hurt but they gave the crowd everything they could physically give them at this stage of their lives and careers. I respect them for that.

