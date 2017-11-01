WWE SuperCard Season 4 News, Breezango Storyline Update, Renee Young Hosting DVD

– We’ve noted how there has been talk of bringing back Erick Rowan and Luke Harper as the big reveal in The Fashion Files storyline with Breezango. It looks like those plans are happening as last night’s Stranger Things-inspired edition of The Fashion Files teased Rowan and Harper, with their new Bludgeon Brothers gimmicks, as the ones who attacked The Ascension, Tyler Breeze and Fandango. You can see video from last night’s segment above.

– Renee Young will be hosting WWE’s “Best Pay-Per-View Matches of 2017” DVD that comes out on January 2nd, 2018. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that this will be a three-disc set. Below is the synopsis:

“The New Era has arrived and the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown Live leave the WWE Universe on the edge of their seat with The Best Pay-Per-View Matches of 2017! Featuring the greatest matches from Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Money in the Bank, Survivor Series, and more!”

– WWE Games issued the following to us today: