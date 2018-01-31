WWE SuperCard Unveils Women’s Royal Rumble Mode – Details

WWE issued the following:

WWE and Cat Daddy Games delivered a major WWE SuperCard update this week that gives players two new forms of competition: Women’s Royal Rumble mode and Heroic Events. The new update is available now to all WWE SuperCard players on iOS and Android.



With the all-new Heroic Events feature, players can trigger a unique version of the final match in solo Ring Domination or Road to Glory events. This unique version, called Heroic Events, offers a special version of the final match that rewards the victors with new in-game rewards and upgrades. Those rewards can include an exclusive Heroic card that cannot be purchased anywhere.

The latest WWE SuperCard update also introduces a Women’s Royal Rumble mode to the weekly PvP rotation. This addition, which is an all-female version of WWE SuperCard’s popular Royal Rumble mode, gives players a second chance to compete in PvP competition as their favorite female Superstars. The new mode follows in the footsteps of Elimination Chamber mode, which is also exclusive to female Superstars.



WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.