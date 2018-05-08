WWE Superstar Claims Alexa Bliss Isn’t Injured

As seen at Sunday’s (May 6, 2018) WWE Backlash pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center on the WWE Network, Nia Jax successfully retained her Raw Women’s Title over Alexa Bliss.

After the match, WWE put out a story that claimed Bliss suffered a left shoulder injury. She did not wrestle on this week’s episode of Raw.

Jax responded to a fan on twitter calling her an “unsafe worker” for injuring Bliss. This leads us to Jax claiming that Bliss is not injured and will be working the upcoming UK Tour.

Did you see that unsafe worker @NiaJaxWWE has injured the goddess @AlexaBliss_WWE? Sasha/Asuka/Charlotte first and now the queen of women's wrestling @agbnufc — Toon (@01ddunn) May 7, 2018