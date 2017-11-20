WWE Superstar Comments On Not Being Part Of Survivor Series

Mike Kanellis (Bennett) wrote the following the following on his Instagram account:

“Every PPV I’m not on, just means that I am being out worked and I have to work harder. I don’t blame anybody but myself for everything that happens to me. If I get what I want, it’s because I worked hard for it. If I don’t get what I want, then there’s only one solution: WORK HARDER! Bow your head and plow right through. #redemptiontour #poweroflove #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitfam #survivorseries #sdlive #wwe @wwe”