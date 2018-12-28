WWE Superstar Defends The Company’s Creative Process

While appearing on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Sami Zayn defended WWE’s creative process:

“Yeah and you gotta run it up the chain of command and it’s very difficult and, man people don’t know, and you don’t know unless you’re there. You truly don’t know unless you’re there, and not to do with nothing but I just want to take this time, to actually give the writers a little bit of a break, because they get crapped on the most, but people don’t understand how it works there, and it’s not the writers, it’s not the agents, it’s not the talents, it’s just something about the system that it works a very specific way and unless you’re in it you don’t know.”

“So it’s very easy to sit at home and watch and go, ‘Why are they pushing this person? What are they doing?’ Man, it’s harder than you think. Cut everybody some slack. It’s tricky. Neither here nor there. I’m just saying because it’s very hard to explain to people who aren’t in it.” Sami said. “But even if Vince has an idea and you wanna change it, getting it to Vince, you know like, ‘Oh man, well the show is already… we’re about to go live’ and that might affect what they’re doing in seg 6 like it’s very… it’s a puzzle piece, and I’m not putting the heat all on Vince and saying it’s just one guy. No, he factors into a lot of stuff you don’t factor in. I’ve gone to him before with what I thought was a really good idea and he’s like, ‘Oh but it doesn’t work and here’s why’ and I’m like, Oh okay, yeah’.”

