WWE Superstar Faces Disadvantage In Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Jose, CA at the SAP Center on the USA Network, John Cena defeated The Miz in a singles match. As a result of this loss, The Miz will enter the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match first at the upcoming event.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event and the final Raw PPV before Wrestlemania 34.