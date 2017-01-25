WWE Superstar Opening A Wrestling School, New Video From James Ellsworth, Sheamus Talks Rumble Win

– Below is the latest “Remember The Rumble” promo with Sheamus discussing his 2012 WWE Royal Rumble win:

– It was announced today that RAW Superstar Luke Gallows and former WWE producer Joey Mercury will be opening a pro wrestling school in Jenkinsburg, Georgia later this year. They’re calling it The Bullet Proof Dojo and Mercury will be the head trainer while Gallows and other guests help out when they have the time. There will be two camps for season wrestlers only – February 7th – February 9th and February 28th – March 2nd. Each camp costs $100. You can e-mail bulletproofdojo@gmail.com for more information. Below is their logo:

– Below is another video from James Ellsworth as he calls on fans to help him get into the Royal Rumble main event: