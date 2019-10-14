WWE Superstar Publicly Asks For His Release

WWE star Mike Kanellis posted the following on Twitter:

“Today I asked for my release from WWE. I want to thank everyone in the company who has helped me out and who I have shared a locker room with. I love you all. I’ve been with the company for almost 3 years and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity. However it is time for me to move on. I am only 34 years old and feel I have way to much left in the tank. Working 1 day a week is just not going to cut it for me. I came to WWE to work and that opportunity does not exist right now. I re-signed with the company back in June because I thought it was what was best for my family, and maybe from a financial standpoint it was. But I quickly realized that bringing my work frustrations and misery home with me, is not good for my family and I no longer want my daughter to constantly see me come home defeated, sad and angry. It’s not fair to her or my wife. Being a pro wrestler was and is my lifelong dream and I’m just not ready to give that up yet. I wasted 4 years of my life addicted to drugs and not caring, when I should have been having the best matches of my life. Now that I am clean, sober and motivated, I want to have those 30 minute matches. I want to travel the world and wrestle in front of UK crowds, German crowds, Japanese Crowds. I want to feel the love and excitement wrestling once gave me. I also want my daughter to be able to see me wrestle. I want her to see her daddy work for his money. I’ve never been ok with just collecting a paycheck and I can’t in good conscience tell my daughter she has to work her ass off to get ahead in life, then not do it myself. I don’t know what the future holds, but for the first time in a long time, I’m hopeful and excited. Thank you to everyone who has ever supported me and had my back. I love you.”