WWE Superstar Reacts To Successful Knee Surgery

WWE issued the following:

Noam Dar underwent successful surgery to his left knee in Orlando yesterday, repairing sustained during his Fatal 4-Way Match on the Nov. 27 edition of Raw.

Following weeks of lingering issues, the knee gave out on Dar again over the weekend, prompting him to undergo an MRI before this Monday’s Raw.

“I learned that I had a tear of the meniscus — a bucket handle tear — which is a pretty common tear for athletes,” The Scottish Supernova told WWE.com after his surgery, which was the first time he had ever undergone an invasive procedure.

Even though this type of injury is fairly routine among athletes, a long road to recovery is unavoidable.

“We don’t have any confirmed time frame just yet because I obviously need to see the post-op, but it’s more than likely going to be around the five-month mark,” Dar explained. “That would be with me working extensively at the [WWE] Performance Center, so that will make a huge difference. Staying on top of everything so we can hopefully take that time down a little bit.”

In the meantime, Dar has found some support from, of all places, members of The Zo Train.

“I talked to [Ariya] Daivari, Tony [Nese] and Drew ‘Gaba-Gulak’. Enzo [Amore], I haven’t spoken to yet,” Dar said. “Gulak invited me to ’Star Wars [The Last Jedi],’ but I’m pretty immobile at the moment. Daivari is obviously upset that he’s lost his rooming buddy, so that would be stressful for anyone. So, he’s going to have a long five months of not having my hilarious companionship.”

Stay with WWE.com as more details on Noam Dar’s condition become available.