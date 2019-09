WWE star Tucker Knight of Heavy Machinery revealed on Twitter that his car was broken into and his gear was stolen during WWE’s trip to San Francisco:

If anyone sees some of my gear up for sale online please let me know. Terrible way to end what was otherwise I nice trip to San Francisco. Love you big @otiswwe.#BlueCollarSolid pic.twitter.com/XFHCvoSG9Z — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) September 25, 2019