WWE Superstar Shake-Up Set For Next Week

WWE sent out the following:

Superstar Shake-up announced for next week’s Raw and SmackDown LIVE

With the WWE Universe still buzzing over an historic WrestleMania, the excitement continued on Monday Night Raw when a two-day Superstar Shake-up was announced for next week!

The roster moves will take place during next week’s Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE. The last WWE Superstar Shake-up occurred in April of 2017.

Be sure to catch Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE to find out where your favorite Superstars land, as the WWE landscape prepares to undergo a major change.