WWE Superstar Signs A New Five-Year Contract With WWE

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dana Brooke revealed that she has signed a new five-year contract with WWE:

“I just signed a new five-year deal in WWE, and part of my goal is to build my own personal brand. And women empowerment is a key in the success of my career and a key for WWE. We can do what the male wrestlers have done over the years, and now women are finally being given that chance. That also means that I get the chance to show what I can do, and I really believe that 2020 is going to be the year that people see a different side of me.”

Dana Brooke also commented on her recent Twitter messages with Batista:

“I’m a very private person, so it was a little shocking for me that everything was out there. But it’s so awesome that people have been so supportive. We’ll see where it goes, but we share a lot of similarities and a lot of respect for one another. It was a little uncomfortable at first that everything is out there, but the way everyone has been so positive about it, it has a warm place in my heart.”