WWE Superstar Takes A Shot At The Shield, Superstars Explore Venice, Italy (Video), WWE Stock Down

– Below is video of Lana, Carmella, Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley taking a boat ride up the Grand Canal and exploring San Marco Square in Venice, Italy this past weekend:

– WWE stock was down 0.29% today, closing at $27.38 per share. Today’s high was $27.48 and the low was $27.10.

– Xavier Woods took a shot at The Shield today when responding to a tweet on last night’s SmackDown segment. As noted, Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will feature The Shield vs. The New Day in six-man action. Woods wrote today: