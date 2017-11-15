WWE Superstar Takes A Shot At The Shield, Superstars Explore Venice, Italy (Video), WWE Stock Down

– Below is video of Lana, Carmella, Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley taking a boat ride up the Grand Canal and exploring San Marco Square in Venice, Italy this past weekend:
– WWE stock was down 0.29% today, closing at $27.38 per share. Today’s high was $27.48 and the low was $27.10.
– Xavier Woods took a shot at The Shield today when responding to a tweet on last night’s SmackDown segment. As noted, Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will feature The Shield vs. The New Day in six-man action. Woods wrote today:
Yea they caught us last night, but just remember that the shield isn't a real team. They work for the individual glory while we work for the glory of the team. #CuffingSeason https://t.co/8RDfqhmhaY
— 🍩Austin Creed🍩 (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 15, 2017
Thank you @XavierWoodsPhD, @WWEBigE and @TrueKofi for introducing the wrestling world to #CuffIngSeason. pic.twitter.com/IxPua5WeJo
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 15, 2017