As seen on this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network in Cincinnati, OH at the US Bank Arena, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari mentioned that Noam Dar is currently out of action with a knee injury and will be undergoing surgery.

PWinsider.com has been able to confirm that the injury is not just part of the storylines. According to the report, Dar needs the surgery to “clean up” the injury. There’s still no word yet on how long he will be out.