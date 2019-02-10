WWE Superstar Welcomes Second Child, Shocking Elimination Chamber Moments

— WWE announced tonight that Apollo Crews and his wife, Linda, have welcomed their second child, Kai Isaac, into the world.

Apollo Crews welcomes second child into the world

Apollo Crews and his wife Linda have welcomed their second child, Kai Isaac, into the world.

The couple welcomed their first child, Sade Sofiya, on June 22, 2017.

