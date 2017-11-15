WWE Superstars Appearing On Disney XD Show, Sasha Banks Video, Mojo Rawley Sets PC Record

– WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks exploring Minitur Wunderland while in Hamburg, Germany this past week.

– WWE Hall of Famer Sting, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, The New Day and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will be appearing on the November 18th “Walk the Prank” episode on Disney XD. WWE announced the following on the special episode:

WWE Superstars guest star on a WWE edition of “Walk the Prank” on Disney XD

WWE Superstars Big E, Kofi Kingston and Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Diamond Dallas Page will appear on the popular Disney XD program "Walk the Prank: WWE Edition."

