WWE issued the following:

Naomi, The Usos, Bayley, Apollo Crews and Kalisto head to Hawaii to join young competitors for the ultimate game show – Nickelodeon’s “Paradise Run.” WWE Week on the hit show stars Monday, Jan. 8, and ends Friday, Jan. 12.

Watch as each Superstar teams up with kids to complete an obstacle course and solve puzzles, including a riddle to determine the location of the finish line.



Don’t miss WWE Week on Nickelodeon’s “Paradise Run,” starting Monday, Jan. 8, at 7/6 C!