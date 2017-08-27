WWE Superstars React To The Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor Fight

Following what many called the biggest combat sports event in history, WWE Superstars, including Triple H and Braun Strowman, took to social media to weigh in on the result of the epic boxing bout that saw Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeat Conor McGregor in the 10th round by TKO.
Great fight boys. Historic night. Respect to Floyd Mayweather. Masterful performance tonight and historic career. 50-0. And massive respect to my brotha @thenotoriousmma for having the guts and warrior mana (spirit) to dent the universe to do big things and take risks that no one else is doing. No one. #Respect 👊🏾
Congrats to both @TheNotoriousMMA and @FloydMayweather on doing something no man has done before…#RESPECT
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2017
Such an entertaining fight
— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 27, 2017
You wanna see real men in a main event??? #WWENoMercy #MonsterVsBeast
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 27, 2017
Wow, what a night 4 Boxing 🥊Congrats @FloydMayweather 4 becoming 50-0! And congrats 2 McGregor 4 fighting hard! 👏🏼 #MayweatherVsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/sflhStVved
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) August 27, 2017
Mayweather is the man! Respect to McGregor tho!
— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) August 27, 2017
WOW!!! 😳 #TBE #MayweatherMcGregor fight was better than I thought!! But McGregor has to eat his words…
— Epico (@WWEEpico) August 27, 2017
TMT
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) August 27, 2017