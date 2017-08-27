WWE Superstars React To The Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor Fight

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Following what many called the biggest combat sports event in history, WWE Superstars, including Triple H and Braun Strowman, took to social media to weigh in on the result of the epic boxing bout that saw Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeat Conor McGregor in the 10th round by TKO.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR