WWE Superstars React To The Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor Fight

Great fight boys. Historic night. Respect to Floyd Mayweather. Masterful performance tonight and historic career. 50-0. And massive respect to my brotha @thenotoriousmma for having the guts and warrior mana (spirit) to dent the universe to do big things and take risks that no one else is doing. No one. #Respect 👊🏾

