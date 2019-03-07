WWE Superstars Tease Match For WWE WrestleMania 35

Current Smackdown Live tag team champions The Usos and the Hardy Boyz have been teasing a match against each other at Wrestlemania 35:

THE ONE TEAM WHO HAS NOT BEEN LOCKEDDOWN……”WELCOME” https://t.co/zuUzcbU66s

#HouseHardy looks forward to visiting Da Uso Pen….VERY SOON.

They've all tried to keep us locked down for 27 years–From the LOD to DX to the APA to E&C to the Dudz to the Bar to the Bucks of Youth. Nobody's done it yet.

You're "WELCOME" to The Hardy Compound too, brudahs. pic.twitter.com/uq0fIzD9DC

— The MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 7, 2019