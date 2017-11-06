WWE Survivor Series Card Updates – New Team RAW Members

Asuka is now official for Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series. Team Captain Alicia Fox announced her for the women’s team after a win over an enhancement talent tonight in England.
It was also announced on RAW that Samoa Joe and Finn Balor will be fighting for the red brand at Survivor Series. Team Captain & RAW General Manager Kurt Angle added both men to the team after their singles match ended in a brawl on the floor.
Below is the updated announced card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, TBA vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore