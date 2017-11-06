WWE Survivor Series Card Updates – New Team RAW Members

Asuka is now official for Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series. Team Captain Alicia Fox announced her for the women’s team after a win over an enhancement talent tonight in England.

It was also announced on RAW that Samoa Joe and Finn Balor will be fighting for the red brand at Survivor Series. Team Captain & RAW General Manager Kurt Angle added both men to the team after their singles match ended in a brawl on the floor.

Below is the updated announced card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, TBA vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore