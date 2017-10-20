WWE Survivor Series Creative Note, Kevin Owens Responds To Comments About His Weight, Total Bellas

– Above and below are Total Bellas bonus clips from this week with Nikki Bella’s neck injury inspiring an item for their Birdiebee apparel company plus the family disagreeing with brother JJ Garcia’s wedding vow renewal party ideas.

– WWE will begin airing Survivor Series commercials soon that focus on the RAW vs. SmackDown rivalry, according to PWInsider. The ads note that the brands are fighting for “bragging rights” at the big event that takes place on November 19th from the Toyota Center in Houston. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to take place but there’s no word yet on other blue vs. red matches.

– As seen below, Kevin Owens responded to a Twitter comment about his weight this week and took shots at the fan who made the tweet. The exchange looks like this:

Nah. Its just a little weird — Winter Baker🐯🎃 (@WinterBaker182) October 18, 2017

Or an opinion Kevin? — like my opinion is you should loose some weight — Aaron anderson (@Aaronan23805228) October 18, 2017

Yeah but you don’t know how to spell “lose” properly and you thought that lip ring and haircut were good ideas so… https://t.co/rRyiAJ9kJD pic.twitter.com/sKgvEpHmWM — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 18, 2017