WWE Survivor Series Pre-Show, The Miz On Being Focused (Video), Paul Heyman Hypes Match

– Above is the 2017 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Peter Rosenberg plus in-ring action with Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Elias vs. Matt Hardy and Breezango vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

– Paul Heyman tweeted the following on tonight’s big champion vs. champion match between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion AJ Styles:

TONIGHT!!!! Live from Houston, TX and ONLY on the @WWENetwork! #SurvivorSeries – See what happens when the best in-ring performer of this generation (and current @WWE Champion) @AJStylesOrg has to FIGHT against the ULTIMATE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/Vr6aYA0VjM — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 19, 2017

– Below is video of WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz arriving for tonight’s match with WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. Miz says he’s never been more focused in his entire career than he is tonight. Miz says Corbin has talked about his pregnant wife so he will learn respect in WWE tonight. Miz says he has earned every inch and every step, proving that the Intercontinental Title is the most honorable in WWE. Miz says tonight is not Corbin’s night, it’s his and always will be.