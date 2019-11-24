LIVE WWE SURVIVOR SERIES RESULTS IN PROGRESS

WWE Survivor Series Results – November 24, 2019

KICKOFF SHOW

The panel is Charly Carulos, Jonathan Coachman, David Otunga and Booker T. Otunga noted he was sitting in the crowd when the Series was held in the same venue in 1989.

They announced Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley will open the PPV.

They aired a video feature on that match.

Sam Roberts and JBL were at the entrance ramp putting over the history of the PPV.

They aired a video feature on Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio. Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage and said tonight is miracle or massacre. He said there are rumors Brock isn’t 100% and tonight will be the night Rey pulls off a miracle. He said that tonight could be the massacre of Rey Mysterio, the likes of which WWE has never seen before or after tonight.

They officially announced a tag team battle royal with Raw, Smackdown and NXT teams.

They aired a video feature on last night’s Takeover Wargames.

Shawn Michaels joined the panel. He announced Team NXT for the Elimination Match: Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, WALTER, and Tommaso Ciampa

They discussed Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Adam Cole. He was asked if he feels 100% tonight after Wargames. He asked her to look at his week – Raw, Smackdown, a Ladder Match on Raw and now Wargames. Of course he isn’t 100% but he’s still Adam Cole, Bay Bay. He said Pete Dunne has never had a week like he has. The Undisputed Era is the measuring stick of NXT. He’s going to treat Pete Dunne like a Raw or Smackdown star – he’s going to show everyone what a definitive star looks like and that’s undisputed.

They showed Shayna Baszler walking in the back with the Horsewomen.

Backstage, Bayley said her plan tonight is to do what she’s been doing for several months, taking over every show. She’s going to do that tonight on the biggest platform, Survivor Series. For years, she’s been looked at as an underdog but she keeps it all in until its time for the match. It’s different now and she’s sick of it. Everything her opponents have coming tonight is their own fault. Everyone is the same target to her. Pin or submit one of the other, it doesn’t matter. It’s her night. Promo was just OK.

Tag Team Battle Royal: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, The Street Profits, The O.C., The Revival, The Forgotten Sons, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, Breezango, Lucha House Party, Imperium, Heavy Machinery

They had the Tag Team World Cup at ringside.

Everyone battled.

Steve Cutler of Forgotten Sons was first out.

Lince Dorado was out second, so Lucha House Party is kaput.

Everyone battled. In the end, it down to the Street Profits and Ziggler and Roode. Montez Ford hit a frog splash on Ziggler but was tossed over the top by Roode.

Your winners, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

It’s Smackdown -1, Raw – 0, NXT – 0

They aired a commercial for 64th Man, a new comedy audio series starring John Cena.

Coachman said NXT got the first point. OOF!

Christian joined the panel. Lots of CM Punk chants.

They ran down the lineup for the PPV.

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa

They all faced off and began brawling. Kalisto and Tozawa tossed Rush out of the ring but Kalisto then rolled up Tozawa for a near fall Lots of fast paced action with everyone being cut off just as they started to get some momentum going. Kalisto went for a springboard stunner but was caught by Tozawa. Rush drilled them with kicks.

Rush took control. Tozawa drilled him with a right hand. He went for a back suplex but Tozawa landed on his feet. Tozawa hit a leaping kick for a two count. Tozawa ascended to the top but Lio nailed him. Lio met him on the ropes but Kalisto returned to the fray. They all battled. Rush flipped off, nailing an inverted Spanish Fly off the top with everyone laid out.

Rush regained control, attacking each with punches and chops. Rush wiped out Kalisto with kicks. Tozawa nailed a back suplex for a two count but Kalisto attacked and stole the pinfall, almost getting a three count himself.

Tozawa nailed a shining wizard on Kalisto for a two count. Tozawa nailed a back senton splash for a two count as Kalisto broke it up. They went at it, shoving and slapping each other. Kalisto went for a handspring move but was caught. Kalisto nailed a Salina del sol but Rush slipped back in, nailed the Rush Hour and scored the pin.

Your winner, Lio Rush!

Good, solid bout.

Smackdown – 1, NXT – 1, Raw – 0

The panel began talking on Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong when Sami Zayn showed up and said they cannot talk about that match without treating it with proper respect. They don’t Nakamura as the artist that he is. Zayn respects Styles and Strong as tremendous competitors, but they are not artists or intellectuals like Nakamura. He complained the panel was talking about the match with the importance it deserved. They noted they were about to when he showed up. He said Nakamura has Sami Zayn in his corner, which is what makes him different. Booker remarked that Chuck D had Flavor Flav. They asked Sami if he even knew who Flavor Flav was. As a native NYer and a big Flavor Flav fan, this cracked me.

More CM Punk chants.

They interviewed New Day. Kofi said he’s wearing Get Well Soon Xavier Woods gear. He said they wanted to see the hype about the Undisputed Era and War Raiders. You can’t forget about New Day. Big E sid they are the greatest tag team in all of WWE.

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era

Bobby Fish had his knee taped and Kyle O’Reilly was limping from last night’s War Games match.

Big E and Ivar bounced the Undisputed Era out of the ring. They slugged it out. Big E slammed him. E was tossed out of the ring by Undisputed Era. O’Reilly was double teamed by The Raiders. Fish got involved but was worked over. Erik slammed Ivar atop of Fish.

Kofi tagged in and drilled Erik with a series of right hands. He dropkicked Erik out of the ring. He worked over O’Reilly in the corner. The Raiders and New Day faced off and began brawling in the middle ring. Kingston was sent into the buckles but rebounded off with a dropkick. The Undisputed Era returned and attacked Kingston’s knee. O’Reilly locked in a kneebar submission. Ivar broke it up splashing both.

It turned into a sequence of crazy moves with everyone hitting big kicks and suplex throws. O’Reilly and Kingston exchanged kicks back and forth on the apron. Big E went for a spear to the outside but everyone moves. The brawl moved to the floor with everyone battling. Erik slammed Ivar off the apron onto everyone else on the floor, taking them out.

A spent O’Reilly was tossed back into the ring by Erik . Erik drilled him with a right hand. O’Reilly fired back and began stomping away. Fish tagged in and began attacking him. Erik fired back. There were some stiff shots. Ivar nailed running splashes on Undisputed Era. O’Reilly accidentally nailed Fish. They rebounded with double team maneuvers on Ivar. Ivar fought back and went to the top rope.

Kofi came off the top with a bodypress but was caught by Erik. Big E hit the ring and killed everyone with suplexes. Erik nailed a dropkick on Big E, sending him into the buckles. Big and Kofi hit a double team stomp on Erik but Ivar broke it up. Big E lifted Kofi into a dive on the floor on everyone. Big E then speared Erik off the apron.

The Raiders hit a springboard suplex on Big E. Kingston missed Trouble in Paradise. The UE hit the Total Elimination on Kofi. Undisputed Era attacked The Raiders. The doubleteamed Ivar, then Erik. Ivar was kicked but muscled through it. He went for a double chokeslam but they fought him off. They went for the Total Elimination but he cartwheeled out of it. They came back to nail the Viking Experience on Fish and scored the pin.

Your winners, The Viking Experience!

Raw – 1, NXT – 1, Smackdown – 1

