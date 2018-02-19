WWE Survivor Series Ticket Information And On-Sale Date Revealed

WWE issued the following:

STAMFORD, Conn., February 19, 2018 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to Survivor Series will be available on Friday, March 16 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Survivor Series will take place Sunday, November 18, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and will be streamed live around the world on WWE Network.

Ticket prices for Survivor Series range from $25-$500. All fans who purchase a $450 or $500 ticket will take home a commemorative Survivor Series chair. Tickets can be purchased at the STAPLES Center box office, www.AXS.com or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX (888.929.7849) / 925-357-4228 (outside U.S. & Canada). All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.

In addition, Survivor Series Travel Packages will be available Monday, March 5 starting at noon ET at www.survivorseriestravel.com, allowing fans the opportunity to purchase NXT® TakeOver®, Monday Night Raw®, and SmackDown® Live tickets ahead of the general public.

