WWE Talent Blasts Social Media, NXT Superstar At 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame

– Corey Graves wrote the following on Twitter regarding social media:
Unfortunately, social media has become a very toxic place. People don’t know where to draw the line.
It’s become more exhausting than productive to me. Some things in life are more important than “likes” and “followers.”
I urge you to explore that.
Deuces! 😘
— The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 5, 2018
– NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli was among those in attendance at the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Saturday night.
Prior to joining WWE in 2014, Sabbatelli – real name Sabatino Piscitelli — played five years in the NFL. He was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round (64th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. He also played for the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. He played collegiately at Oregon State.