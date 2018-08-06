WWE Talent Blasts Social Media, NXT Superstar At 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame

– Corey Graves wrote the following on Twitter regarding social media:

Unfortunately, social media has become a very toxic place. People don’t know where to draw the line.

It’s become more exhausting than productive to me. Some things in life are more important than “likes” and “followers.”

I urge you to explore that.

Deuces! 😘

— The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 5, 2018