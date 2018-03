WWE has reportedly filed documents in the State of Louisiana to try and stop the sale of unlicensed and bootleg WWE merchandise ahead of the WrestleMania 34 event, according to a report from TMZ.

The sports entertainment company has done this in the past. As for the reason, it’s because they want to legally protect their trademarks and copyrights and also protect the consumer who receives the unlicensed merchandise from potentially flammable and dangerous materials.