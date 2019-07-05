WWE Teases Dream Match, Jerry Lawler’s Former Co-Host Scamming Fans

– WWE teased an Undertaker vs. Sting dream match on Instagram with the following photo:

– Glenn Moore, Jerry Lawler’s former podcast co-host, has been accused of scamming fans out of thousands of dollars. One fan had reportedly paid $1500 for an oil painting through Moore but didn’t receive the painting and was never given his money back.

Jerry Lawler commented on the situation:

“I’m totally shocked by this behavior. I mean, we did like 90 podcasts together over a period of years. This is a guy I thought was a friend and I trusted him. I’m certainly sorry this has happened. We’re gonna work to try to make this thing right. one way or another. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get people’s money back. If not, we’ll get them the artwork they tried to buy.”

Lawler also added the following on Twitter:

“I’m sure many of you have heard that some of my fans have been taken advantage of through a dishonest scheme that I was never aware of. Let it be known that I am not doing art commissions nor do I have any memorabilia for sale. So, if someone promotes or advertises or contacts you for services on my behalf, IT IS NOT LEGITIMATE! I am working to get this unfortunate situation resolved as quickly as possible and I apologize to my fans that have been affected by this.”