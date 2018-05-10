WWE Teases Roman Reigns Finding Another Opportunity To Challenge For WWE Universal Title

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Uniondale, NY at the Nassau Coliseum on the USA Network, Roman Reigns lost to Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match.

WWE is teasing that Reigns will find another way to get a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title. They wrote the following in the Raw preview article:

After defeating Samoa Joe at WWE Backlash, Roman Reigns came to Raw hungry for retribution against Brock Lesnar and another opportunity to claim the Universal Championship that has repeatedly eluded him.

Unfortunately, The Big Dog’s defeat to Finn Bálor in this past Monday’s main event will keep Reigns from competing in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, meaning he will need to find another path to The Beast Incarnate.

Feeling the championship rightfully belongs to him after the controversial conclusion of the Steel Cage Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, Reigns won’t stop until he has a chance to vanquish The Conqueror. Will The Big Dog go to extreme lengths on Monday to reach that goal?