WWE Teases Several Interesting Gimmicks For House Of Horrors WWE Title Match
Published On 04/14/2017 | News
As noted, the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view, a RAW brand event, will be headlined by SmackDown’s WWE Champion Randy Orton defending against new RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt in a “House of Horrors” match.
WWE issued a Fan Council Survey this past week and asked fans which elements would interest them for a “House of Horrors” match. The elements listed were:
* Cage
* “Sheeple”
* A match set outside the arena
* Darkness
* Mirrors
* Creepy/Scary
* Fire
* Projected images
* Music
* Pitch forks
* Fog
* Other
* Nothing different
On a related note, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted this week that officials still haven’t decided on what exactly the match will be.