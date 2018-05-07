WWE Teases Yet Another Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Match

WWE.com is teasing yet another match between Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. They sent out the following preview for tonight’s episode of Raw:

Has Roman Reigns earned another opportunity at Universal Champion Brock Lesnar?

Roman Reigns essentially neutralized his controversial Steel Cage Match loss to Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Greatest Royal Rumble event by overcoming the all-out onslaught of Samoa Joe at WWE Backlash.

Will The Big Dog’s victory finally put him in a position to battle The Beast for the Universal Championship? Or will other Superstars such as Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman or Bobby Lashley get a title opportunity after impressive performances at WWE Backlash?