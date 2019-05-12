WWE Teasing A Character Change For Nikki Cross

Outside of social media, we haven’t heard much from Nikki Cross since her arrival to the main roster in January. She’s been absent to the point of creating confusion over which brand she’s apart of. However, it was made clear last week that she’s now a member of Raw.

According to her WWE.com profile, she is a member of Raw. She also may also be getting a character change.

Following a loss to Peyton Royce last week on WWE Main Event on Hulu, a moment of self-reflection brings her to the conclusion that it’s time to make a major change.

“Tonight… tonight was my chance. The newest Raw Superstar, Nikki Cross… it was my chance to make an impact on Main Event tonight. It was my chance, and I lost. I lost. Is there something I need to change here? Do I need to change? What needs to change? Do I just fight from the ground up, scratching and clawing? What needs to change? I’m always talking in the dark — maybe it’s time to step out of the dark and take a long, good hard look in the mirror.”