WWE Teasing Kurt Angle As The New RAW General Manager

Published On 03/24/2017

WWE posted an article on their website teasing Kurt Angle and other names as possible replacements for Mick Foley as RAW General Manager. There has been speculation that Angle would be replacing Foley since Angle is expected to have some sort of role in WWE after WrestleMania.

