WWE Teasing Kurt Angle As The New RAW General Manager

WWE posted an article on their website teasing Kurt Angle and other names as possible replacements for Mick Foley as RAW General Manager. There has been speculation that Angle would be replacing Foley since Angle is expected to have some sort of role in WWE after WrestleMania.

So, who is next to step into the position @RealMickFoley now leaves open as #RAW GM? We have a few ideas… https://t.co/DzJkHbj9eM — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2017