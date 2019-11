In a video posted to social media, Renee Young stated that the first guest for the official debut of WWE Backstage on November 5th is a “very big deal.” Renee also said that the “huge news” about the first guest will be revealed on this Friday’s edition of Smackdown.

We thought we were excited about @WWE Backstage premiering on @FS1 in exactly one week, but @ReneeYoungWWE has us beat. Also, hi @SamoaJoe! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/helPzUOp3O — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) 30 October 2019