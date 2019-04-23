WWE Term No Longer Banned, Ryback Calls Out WWE Again

– While WWE using the term “belt” on television again, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has confirmed that the term is no longer on WWE’s list of banned phrases:

“It’s Vince. Vince is Vince. There’s no explanation on why he wants certain words and not want certain words and it changes. By the way, ‘belts’ are okay now, just so you know.”

“They’re actually doing advertising and things using the term belts now for things that involve championship belts. The word ‘belts’ is now back in the lexicon.”

– Former WWE star Ryback has once again called out the company again over its hiring of talents as independent contractors instead of employees: