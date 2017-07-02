WWE Title Gets TV Time At Patriots Parade (Photos), New Legends With JBL Preview, New WWE Merch

– As noted, a new episode of “Legends with JBL” with WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen was added to the WWE Network today. Below is a clip from the show:

– WWE Shop has released new “Right Hand of Destruction” t-shirts for Samoa Joe, new “Destroyer, Creator” t-shirts for Triple H and new “One-Way Ticket” t-shirts for Brock Lesnar.

– As noted, the NFL’s New England Patriots received their custom WWE Title earlier today. As seen in the photos below, the belt received a lot of attention at the Patriots’ Super Bowl 51 victory parade today in Boston: