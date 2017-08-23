WWE Title Match After 205 Live, Alternate Footage Of Bobby Roode’s Debut, TJP Update

– WWE posted this video with alternate angles of Bobby Roode’s SmackDown debut last night in Brooklyn. Roode defeated Aiden English and declared in a post-match interview with Renee Young that the blue brand just went from great to absolutely glorious.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Brooklyn saw Randy Orton defeat WWE Champion Jinder Mahal by DQ when The Singh Brothers interfered. Jinder blocked the RKO and rolled Orton up for a 2 count but Orton came right back with the RKO and covered for the pin but the brothers hit the ring and beat him down. Jinder retreated to the ramp with the title while the double team continued but Orton ended the show with payback to The Singh Brothers. Thanks to Randy Hayes for that recap. Orton did not appear on last night’s SmackDown after quickly defeating Rusev at SummerSlam on Sunday.

– No word yet on if the injury to TJP is legit but he mentioned on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode that he suffered a knee injury in the match with Rich Swann two weeks ago. The rubber match with Swann did not happen last night but they did make plans to have the match when TJP has healed up. TJP came out with crutches and a knee brace last week and had them with him on last night’s show, as seen below. It’s worth noting that WWE has not announced the injury and it appears he has not been wearing the brace in recent photos posted to social media.