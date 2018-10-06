WWE Title Match Announced For Crown Jewel

As seen at Saturday’s (October 6, 2018) WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia on the WWE Network, Daniel Bryan quickly beat The Miz to become the new #1 contender for the WWE Title.

WWE has announced that AJ Styles would defend the WWE Title against Bryan at the Crown Jewel event.

The WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event takes place on November 2nd, 2018 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns © vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Daniel Bryan